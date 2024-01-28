Blast in firecracker unit: Three killed, and two injured

Beltangady: A tragic explosion occurred near Goliangadi on Venur Road, claiming three lives and causing severe injuries to two individuals.

Reports indicate that the explosion took place at a facility involved in the production of explosives, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving two others critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Swamy (55) and Varghese (68), both from Kerala, and Chetan (25) from Arasikere, Hassan district. The incident unfolded at a firecracker unit situated in a wooded area, distanced from human habitation. At the time of the explosion, 12 individuals were typically engaged in daily operations, but only 8 were present during this unfortunate event.

The unit is owned by Basheer, commonly known as Garnal Basheer. Local sources suggest that Basheer and his team were working extended hours to meet production deadlines, as the firecrackers were required for upcoming ritualistic theatre events (bhoota Kola) and spirit worship gatherings throughout the two coastal districts.

During the blast, Dinesh, Kiran, Kumara, and Kallesh, all from Hassan district, were on duty, along with Prem and Keshava, who joined during the second shift. The impact of the explosion was so powerful that the bodies of two individuals were shattered beyond recognition, with one found several metres away from the firecracker unit. The intensity of the blast was so pronounced that it resonated in the next village, located over a kilometre away.

The local variety of fire cracker called ‘Garnal’ is a highly explosive variant and is locally manufactured without any safety measures. The ‘Garnal’ is usually wrapped in unstandard material comprising a wild variety of fibrous forest produce. The Garnal is known for its intensity especially the sound. The organisers of Spirit worship events on the cost use it without any certification and many people who burst the crackers also get injured while in the act. It is a very volatile explosive and is produced in covert units that are not certified by the authorities

Assistant commissioner of Puttur Sub-division Jubin Mohapatra IAS and Police authorities have rushed to the spot.