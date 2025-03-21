Live
B'luru BEL staffer arrested for spying to Pakistan
Bengaluru: The central intelligence agencies have arrested an Indian national, a Bharat ElectronicsLimited (BEL) staffer, for spying for Pakistan in...
Limited (BEL) staffer, for spying for Pakistan in Bengaluru, sources said on Thursday. The operation was carried out jointly by the state, Central and Military Intelligence Agencies.
The arrested person has been identified as Deep Raj Chandra, who worked in the
Product Development and Innovation Centre Division at Bharat Electronics Limited. The accused resided at Mattikere locality in Bengaluru.
Accused Deep Raj Chandra hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
More information is yet to come out and the official statement by the Central agencies is awaited.
Bharat Electronics Limited is an Indian public sector aerospace and defence electronics company, headquartered in
Bengaluru. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications.
BEL is one of 16 PSUs under the administration of the Ministry of Defence of India.
It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.