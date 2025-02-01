B’luru Division operates Rajya Rani Express with all-women crew

Bengaluru: In celebration of the 100th anniversary of electric traction on Indian Railways, Train No. 22660 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Rajya Rani Express was operated with an all-women crew today. This train service was run entirely by women crew highlighting the growing role of women in railway operations.

The train was flagged off by Ashutosh Mathur, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division. Speaking on the occasion he said, “On February 3, 2025, Indian Railways will commemorate 100 years of electrification, marking a century since the first electric train operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla in Mumbai. This milestone represents a significant transformation in railway operations, transforming from steam-powered locomotives to a modern, eco-friendly electrified system. This milestone reflects significant progress in railway operations and sustainability.

As part of the celebration, on Friday the Rajya Rani Express is being operated and managed exclusively by women railway staff. This initiative is a testament to Indian Railways’ commitment to gender inclusivity and professional excellence, showcasing the increasing participation of women in key operational roles”.

The all-women team of Rajya Rani Express included- Loco Pilot Balla Siva Parvathi, Assistant Loco Pilot Ramya Kumari, Train Manager Shailaja, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Personnel Swaroopini and Varalakshmi, and Travelling Ticket Examiner Anila Zacharia.

Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Operations) – V Surendra Nath; Senior Divisional Personnel Officer - Uma Sharma; Chief Medical Superintendent -Dr. Prabhavathi Gajalakshmi; Senior DEnHM Priya; Divisional Finance Manager –A Kamala Priya and other Railway officers were present on the occasion.