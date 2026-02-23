B’luru North City Corporation cracks down on waste mismanagement

Bengaluru: TheCommissioner of the Bengaluru North City Corporation, Pommala Sunil Kumar, has issued strict directions to Solid Waste Management (SWM) officials to make segregation of waste at source mandatory across all households, in a bid to ensure a permanent solution to the city’s mounting garbage concerns.

Stating that dependence on landfill sites must be reduced, Kumar said the civic body aims to create a “black spot–free” city by intensifying segregation and scientific processing of waste. The move comes in the backdrop of repeated protests by residents living near landfill sites, which have posed challenges to waste disposal operations in recent months.

Under the new directions, wet waste collected from households will be sent directly to composting and processing units, while dry waste will be transported to authorised recycling centres and waste-to-energy plants.

Setting a clear deadline, the Commissioner has instructed all Assistant General Managers (AGMs) and Deputy General Managers (DGMs) to ensure that 65–70 per cent of the city’s waste is segregated at source by the end of March 2026. Health Inspectors, Link Workers, Marshals and Pourakarmikas have been directed to work in coordination to achieve the target.

Kumar also warned officials to actively cooperate in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 assessment. As part of the initiative, a special cleanliness drive will be undertaken from March 1 to 8 in the first phase.

The civic body has been directed to ensure large-scale participation of citizens, resident welfare associations, organisations and public representatives in the campaign. Officials have also been asked to conduct awareness programmes on environmental cleanliness, waste segregation and the ban on plastic usage.

To preserve the city’s aesthetics, the commissioner instructed officials to eliminate all garbage vulnerable points, commonly referred to as black spots, within the Corporation limits.

Further, health inspectors and Marshals have been directed to respond promptly to complaints received through phone-in programmes and ensure that issues do not recur.

Noting an increase in incidents of public urination and spitting near skywalks, Kumar ordered strict vigilance and imposition of penalties on violators as per civic rules.