BMTC, Namma Metro services extended till late night for NY celebrations

Bengaluru: To ensure smooth transportation during New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Namma Metro have extended their services late into the night on December 31.

As part of special arrangements, BMTC will operate buses until 2:00 am on New Year’s Eve. Additional bus services will be available from major hubs such as MG Road and Brigade Road to facilitate the safe return of revellers. From 11:00 pm to 2:00 am, extra buses will ply based on passenger demand, offering enhanced connectivity to several parts of the city.

BMTC buses will operate to and from areas including Electronics City Phase 1, Jigani, Sarjapur, Kengeri KHB Quarters, Janapriya Township, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Bagalur, Hoskote, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Banashankari, Jeevan Bheema Nagar and other localities.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an extension of Namma Metro services on three corridors—Purple Line, Green Line and Yellow Line—on December 31. Metro services will run until 2:45 am, with a special schedule in place on the morning of January 1, 2026.

On the Purple Line, the last train will depart from Baiyappanahalli towards Kengeri at 1:45 am, while the final service from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will leave at 2:00 am. On the Green Line, the last trains from Majestic to Nagasandra and from Nagasandra to Majestic will both depart at 2:00 am. On the Yellow Line, the final train from RV Road to Bommasandra will depart at 3:10 am, while the last service from Bommasandra to RV Road will leave at 1:30 am.

At Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), the last trains towards Whitefield and Challaghatta on the Purple Line, and towards Madavara and Silk Institute on the Green Line, will depart at 2:45 am.

BMRCL has also announced increased train frequency on December 31 night. From 11:00 pm onwards, trains on the Purple and Green Lines will operate at intervals of eight minutes, while the Yellow Line will have services every 15 minutes.

Due to heavy crowds, ticket counters will remain closed after 11:00 pm on December 31 on the Purple and Green Lines. Entry will be permitted only through QR-code tickets or smart cards. Ticket counters at Trinity and Cubbon Park stations will also remain closed during this period.

Additionally, MG Road Metro Station will be completely closed for entry and exit from 10:00 pm on December 31 owing to crowd management.

However, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations will remain operational. BMRCL has urged commuters to make use of extended metro services and celebrate the New Year responsibly

and safely.