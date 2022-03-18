Body of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine to be brought on Sunday

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar will arrive at the Bengaluru international airport from Ukraine on Sunday.

Naveen, a student from Karnataka's Haveri district, who was studying medicine in Ukraine, was killed during Russian shelling in the war-torn Kharkiv city on March 1.

Bommai said that his body will arrive at 3 a.m. The state government has given financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased's family.

Naveen's father, Shekarappa, who was comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his son's demise, had requested the Prime Minister to safely bring back students stuck in Ukraine at the earliest, as they are assets to the country.

He had also raised concerns about the expensive medical education in India and the inability of meritorious students to secure medical seats within the country.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress and JD(S) have demanded to scrap the NEET entrance test alleging that it encourages tuition mafia in the country.