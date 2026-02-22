Bommai bats for strengthening Hindu economy, focus on Tier-2 cities

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai and sitting MP on Saturday said India’s progress is closely linked to the prosperity of Hindus and stressed the need to strengthen the Hindu economic base, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

“If Hindus prosper, India prospers. To strengthen the Hindu economy, greater focus must be placed on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Then no force on earth can stop India from becoming the world’s number one nation,” he said.

He was addressing the National Chapters Meet 2026 organised by the Hindu Economics Forum at Denissons Hotel in Hubballi. Bommai said human birth is the most superior form of life, endowed with intellect and emotion. “The rest is left to us — to shape our own destiny,” he remarked. He noted that Hindus constitute nearly one-third of the global population and emphasised the need to preserve their identity at the international level.

Observing that the world today is divided along religious and civilisational lines, he said the West is largely identified with Christianity, while Hindus trace their roots to the Sindhu river civilisation. “We are called Hindus because we belong to the Sindhu civilisation. Rooted in Sanatana Dharma, our philosophy is built on the four Purusharthas — Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha — which guide how we should live and grow,” he said.

Quoting Basavanna’s “Kayakave Kailasa”, Bommai said the present era places supreme importance on hard work. “Wealth must circulate. If it remains with one person, it creates imbalance,” he observed.

Stressing the importance of aspiration, he said growth is impossible without a constant hunger to achieve. Referring to Alexander’s ambition to conquer the world, he noted that power has shifted over time from land to money, and now to knowledge. “This is the age of knowledge. We must embrace Artificial Intelligence and prepare for the 21st century,” he added.