Bommai denies link with 'Santro' Ravi, promises probe

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai denied that Santro Ravi had links with government officials saying that anything can be done with today's technology. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday he said that ' We have met some people on different occasions. The same photos may have been misused. Now we are conducting a thorough investigation against him'.

He said that all his activities will be investigated. 'We have informed the Mysuru police to investigate the matter. There is information that he has not been accused in any case in last 20 years. Therefore, I have told them to investigate all the previous cases completely. When all these investigations are conducted comprehensively, the truth would come out. There is no question of saving anyone'. The CM clarified that we will also investigate the evidence released by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, including the audio.

He said using existing mobile and technology, anything can be created on the website including WhatsApp. 'I did not chat with Santro Ravi, he might have created that . I talk to many people every day. He said that their background cannot be searched. When journalists posed question about Santro Ravi he answered the questions angrily. He said 'Santro Ravi has been posing with top politicians and it is being circulated in social media , but we cannot take decision about him with just photos. . A woman has already filed a complaint against him. So I have asked the senior police officers concerned to take strict action. This is not the only case. Previous cases are also investigated. I can't say anything more than this'.

Responding to the Opposition's allegation that the ruling party has turned the Vidhana Soudha into a shopping mall, the Chief Minister said that earlier the Vidhana Soudha was a bank of corruption for Congress leaders. 'Rs 22 lakh money was found in the office of the then minister Puttrangashetti in the same Vidhana Soudha. The Congress government did not investigate the case then. The investigation was given to ACB and the whole case was closed. However, we will now investigate the money received', he said.

Commenting on the denial of Karnataka's tableau in New Delhi's Republic Day Parade, he said that an opportunity will be created. Like every year, this time also there will be a quiet image of Karnataka in the procession, he clarified.