Bommai Says Bringing Back Naveen's Mortal Remains Are Their Top Priority

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that an image of Naveen Gyana Goudar's body had been received and that it will be given to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is working to bring the mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Naveen reportedly died in a shelling by Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Bommai stated that returning Naveen's body to his hamlet of Chalageri in Haveri district is a top priority for the administration.



Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who paid a visit to Naveen's family in Chalageri, stated that it will be tough to brought the body back and to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine since the circumstance in Kharkiv, where the medical student was killed, and Kyiv, the capital city, is severe due to increased Russian aggression.

According to Pralhad Joshi, only a temporary or permanent truce will allow stranded Indians to be evacuated and Naveen's body to be returned.Joshi added that this time, the situation in the battle zone is not favourable, and only a brief ceasefire can help them. They only need an 8-15 hour break to bail out the Indians and bring Naveen's body back.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that he has got in touch with immediately after learning of Naveen's death, he added after comforting the bereaved family.

He has previously discussed the evacuation of stranded Indians and the airlifting of Naveen's body with his officials and diplomats in Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, approximately 12,000 students have returned so far, he added. While, Shekhar Gyana Goudar and Vijayalakshmi, Naveen's parents, family relatives, and villagers of Chalageri asked government officials, and other political leaders who visited them to assist them in returning Naveen's remains. Sanjay Shettennavar, the Haveri DC, reported that eleven kids from the district are still in Ukraine.