Boost for JD(S) in coastal K’taka as 2 leaders make ghar wapsi

The Janata Dal (Secular) received a boost in coastal Karnataka on Thursday as former leaders Shashiraj Shetty Kolambe and Yogish Shetty Jappu rejoined the party at its state office in Bengaluru. Both leaders, who were earlier associated with the party and had held organisational responsibilities, had remained away from active politics for some time.

They were formally welcomed back in the presence of JD(S) national president H. D. Deve Gowda and state president H. D. Kumaraswamy. Youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, state spokesperson M. B. Sadashiva and several leaders from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were present.

Party sources said Shetty Kolambe had earlier played a key role in strengthening the organisation in Dakshina Kannada, while Jappu had served as district president of the student wing in the Dakshina Kannada–Udupi region and as a member of the party’s state committee. Addressing the gathering, the leaders said they were returning to the party after reaffirming their faith in its ideology and leadership. They emphasised the JD(S) commitment to social justice, farmers’ welfare and safeguarding regional interests. Shetty Kolambe said the focus would now be on revitalising the party organisation in Dakshina Kannada by strengthening grassroots networks and encouraging greater participation of youth in politics. Jappu said he would use his experience in student politics to expand the party’s presence among students and young people in educational institutions.

Party workers said the re-entry of the leaders was expected to energise the JD(S) organisation in coastal districts.