Boy dies after hot sanbar spilled on him

Davangere : A 12-year-old boy lost his life after hot sambar spilled on him reportedly from Yelodahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Saturday.

The victim, 12-year-old Samarth, was son of Shruti Hanumantha from Yalodahalli village. The fatal accident occurred while Samarth was playing at home two days ago. Accidentally, a pot of scalding hot sambar toppled over, severely burning the young boy. Soon after incident Samarth was rushed to a local hospital, but his critical condition prompted his immediate transfer to a private hospital in Davangere for specialized treatment. Despite the efforts made by medical professionals to save him, Samarth succumbed to his injuries. A case registered and police investigating.

