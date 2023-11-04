Live
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
- Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Boy dies after hot sanbar spilled on him
A 12-year-old boy lost his life after hot sambar spilled on him reportedly from Yelodahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Saturday.
The victim, 12-year-old Samarth, was son of Shruti Hanumantha from Yalodahalli village. The fatal accident occurred while Samarth was playing at home two days ago. Accidentally, a pot of scalding hot sambar toppled over, severely burning the young boy. Soon after incident Samarth was rushed to a local hospital, but his critical condition prompted his immediate transfer to a private hospital in Davangere for specialized treatment. Despite the efforts made by medical professionals to save him, Samarth succumbed to his injuries. A case registered and police investigating.