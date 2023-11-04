  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Boy dies after hot sanbar spilled on him

Boy dies after hot sanbar spilled on him
x
Highlights

A 12-year-old boy lost his life after hot sambar spilled on him reportedly from Yelodahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Saturday.

Davangere : A 12-year-old boy lost his life after hot sambar spilled on him reportedly from Yelodahalli village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Saturday.

The victim, 12-year-old Samarth, was son of Shruti Hanumantha from Yalodahalli village. The fatal accident occurred while Samarth was playing at home two days ago. Accidentally, a pot of scalding hot sambar toppled over, severely burning the young boy. Soon after incident Samarth was rushed to a local hospital, but his critical condition prompted his immediate transfer to a private hospital in Davangere for specialized treatment. Despite the efforts made by medical professionals to save him, Samarth succumbed to his injuries. A case registered and police investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X