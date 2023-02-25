Brahmins pitching for new candidate at Krishnaraja constituency

Mysuru: While Krish naraja MLA S A Ramadas is riding high after receiving appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi – on a couple of times – the constituency's Brahmin community is pitching for a new leader. The three time MLA S A Ramadas has good image in the constituency , who belongs to Brahmin community. The constituency is also have more than 50 per cent Brahmin voters.

But the Brahmin community itself opposing Ramadas candidature this time . Speaking to media persons here on Thursday the Mysuru City and District Brahmins' Association president DT Prakash told that MLA Ramadas hardly responds to any problem in the constituency, so they want a new face to represent them in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rumours are rife that former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman HV Rajiv, who is also a Brahmin, is seeking a ticket from BJP to contest from Krishnaraja constituency. Although Prakash did not take Rajiv's name, he strongly batted for a new candidate. It is said that the community is ready to support Rajiv irrespective of whichever party gives him the ticket.

Candidates belonging to the Brahmin community have been winning the elections from here. In 1985, Vedanta Hemmige was elected on Janata Paksha. He was followed by KN Somasundaram (1989), and SA Ramdas (1994, 1999 and 2008). In 2004, Congress' MK Somashekhar had won in 2004. The constituency has 70,000 Brahmins, 39,500 are Dalits, 30,000 Lingayats, 22,500 Vokkaligas, 17,000 Kurubas.

Among the Brahmins, Muguru Brahmins constitute 55,000 and the remaining are Babbur Kamme, Badaganadu Brahmin, Hoysala Karnataka, Smartha, Sanketi, Iyengar and Iyer. Overall Hindus constitute 94 per cent, Muslims form 4 per cent and Christians are 0.8 per cent in the constituency.

But, mong the Brahmin community, there are different voices. MLA Ramadas and MUDA former chairman HV Rajiv belong to the Muguru Brahmin community. Majority of the legislators who have won from Krishnaraja constituency belong to this dominant Muguru Brahmin community. It is said that Muguru Brahmin community is upset with MLA Ramadas and they want to support a new candidate.

If their chorus grows stronger, it is sure to make a dent in MLA Ramadas' prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress' ticket aspirant NM Naveen Kumar belongs to Iyer community and if given, may pose a challenge for Ramadas.