Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi

Koppal: Four of a family narrowly escaped unhurt as their pet dog alerted them from fire accident on Tuesday night. A significant fire incident occurred, and if the family had remained unaware for just another moment, all four members could have perished in the blaze.

The fire incident transpired at Mahaveer Circle in Gangavathi city at around 2 am on Tuesday. A short circuit in a nearby hotel triggered a fire that quickly spread to surrounding shops and homes. Around the same time, a gas cylinder in the hotel exploded. Inside a home adjacent to the hotel, a husband, wife, and their two children were sleeping soundly, completely oblivious to the chaos unfolding outside.

However, their pet dog, named Deji, sensed the danger and rushed outside, barking loudly. Hearing the dog’s frantic barks, the homeowner, Aliweli, initially thought there might be an intruder. When he stepped outside to see , he found that flames had engulfed the area. Quickly, he alerted his family and led them to safety. Moreover, the family managed to bring out one gas cylinder from their home. Unfortunately, all their food supplies, clothing, and money were consumed by the fire.

Except for the clothes on their backs, the family lost everything and found themselves on the street. The timely alert from their loyal dog was the reason they survived.

The fire that started in the hotel rapidly spread to the surrounding shops and homes in just a few minutes.

As the news of the fire spread, a nearby shop owner and a woman from the adjacent house rushed to the scene to help extinguish the blaze with a hose. However, as they attempted to combat the fire, the gas cylinder from the hotel exploded, causing them to sustain injuries. The incident resulted in the destruction of three shops and one home, with losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees. Despite the prompt arrival of firefighters to extinguish the flames, the damage had already been done, displacing many people and leaving their lives in turmoil.