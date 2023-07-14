Brave Youth Captures Leopard with bare hands

Hassan: In a remarkable display of courage, a young man successfully captured a live leopard that had ventured into Bagiwalu village in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district in search of food on Friday. Acting swiftly, he skillfully tied the formidable predator to his bike, resembling a scene from an action movie, and promptly handed it over to the forest officials.



In recent days, the state has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of wild animals straying into human habitats in search of sustenance. The incident in Bagiwalu village highlights the increasing frequency of such encounters. As the farmer Muthu (35) was making his way to the farm, he found himself confronting leopard, prompting him to bravely defend himself and protect his life.

Even though the young man sustained injuries to his limbs, he swiftly retrieved a rope from his bike, intended for farm use, and deftly snared the attacking leopard just as it lunged towards him. With the predator securely restrained, it was rendered unable to inflict harm.

Showing resourcefulness, the man ingeniously untied the rope from his body parts and fastened it securely around the four legs of the subdued leopard. Employing sticks as additional support, he ingeniously lashed the captured animal to the back of his bike, reminiscent of a captured piglet. Thus, with triumph etched on his face, the courageous hero made his way back to the village.

Venugopal, also known as Muthu, the valiant individual who single-handedly confronted the leopard, hails from Bagiwalu village. His neighbors promptly provided him with necessary first aid, acknowledging his heroic act. Subsequently, the forest department officials were notified, and they took custody of the subdued leopard, ensuring the safety of the village and its inhabitants.

This astounding tale of bravery serves as a reminder of the human spirit's resilience and the lengths individuals will go to protect their communities. Venugopal's courageous act will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated in Bagiwalu village for years to come.

The Sathenally veterinary doctor Prashanth treating the leopard in Veterinary hospital. He said the leopard suffering from lack of platelets as it was confirmed through blood test. Hassan DCF Ashish Reddy told that the animal will be releasing in to forest after three days of observation. He said the leopard is 9 month old female and could not resist while catching it as it is hungry and weak, The animal did not eat for many days.