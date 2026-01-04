Bullet not fired by police, says HM

Tumakuru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday clarified that preliminary findings indicate the bullet fired during the recent violence in Ballary did not originate from police weapons. He said initial forensic observations suggest that the firing was carried out by private individuals, not by the police. Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said he had already deputed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to Ballary, who continues to remain at the spot. “As per the preliminary report, the bullet recovered from the deceased’s body does not match regular police ammunition. It appears, prima facie, that the firing was done by some private individuals,” he stated.

The Home Minister added that the bullet has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination. “All revolvers and guns present at the scene have been seized. After forensic analysis, it will be clear whose bullet it was. FSL experts will establish the exact source,” he said. He also confirmed that complaints and counter-complaints have been filed by both sides and FIRs have been registered accordingly. “Hundreds of names have been mentioned in the complaints, and each individual is being investigated,” he added.

Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that the investigation be conducted at a high level to ascertain the truth. “Our focus is not on political statements but on establishing the facts of what actually happened on the ground,” he asserted, cautioning political leaders against making provocative remarks. “Unnecessary and inflammatory statements will only worsen the situation. If anyone makes provocative statements, we will take action strictly as per law. This is not a restriction, but a legal necessity,” he said.

On whether he would personally visit Ballary, the Home Minister said he would take a decision after receiving the full report. “Once the report comes, I will decide whether a visit is required. If my presence is necessary, I will go there and review the situation,” he said.

Responding to questions on the suspension of Ballary SP Pawan Nejjoor, Parameshwara defended the government’s decision. “The SP was expected to be present at the spot, give clear directions and control the situation. That did not happen. Hence, he has been suspended,” he said.

He added that Nejjoor was not new to the police service and was expected to handle such challenges. “Once an officer takes charge, challenges are bound to arise, sometimes even on the first day. He should have controlled the situation immediately. Had timely action been taken, the incident would not have escalated to firing,” he remarked.

Parameshwara said the Chitradurga SP has been given additional charge for now, while the Davanagere IG remains stationed in Ballary. “We will soon appoint an experienced officer as the district SP,” he said. Reiterating that police had not fired, the Home Minister said, “As per the DIG’s preliminary report, the bullet is not from police firearms. All private pistols have been seized and statements recorded. The investigation is ongoing, and the truth will emerge after forensic examination.”