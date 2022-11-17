Bus shelter designed to suit heritage significance, says BJP MLA

Mysuru: Krishna Raja constituency MLA S A Ramadas said that the bus shelter in Nanjanagudu road is designed in the context of the heritage significance of Mysuru city and not on the basis of any religion. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday Ramdas said that it is a lie that it was built by a Muslim contractor. Ramdas gave this clarification after Mysore MP Pratap Simha expressed outrage regarding the design of the shelter.

Mysuru is a heritage city, in view of its importance, it has been decided to build bus stands in the style of palaces in different designs in different places of the constituency with a grant of Rs 10 lakh from the MLA.

It is being constructed at cost and its work is in progress. The bus stand near the JSS college has been designed in the style of a palace and the work has started. Already 60 per cent of the work has been completed and the work is still in progress. MLA Ramdas said that the palace-style bus stand has been misinterpreted which is a symbol of Mysore's heritage. 'It has come to my notice that there is a rumour that the design of the shelter is being constructed like a mosque and the contractor is a Muslim who has done the work like a mosque' the MLA said. Therefore, he said that he has written a complaint to the Police Commissioner of Mysore city and requested him to take appropriate action. Similar type of bus shelters have already been constructed in many places in Mysuru.

On the basis of its design bus stand will be constructed at different places of our constituency with different designs, the work of bus stand is being done by the contractor named Mahadev under the name Dant Construction. The letter said that the work is in progress and LED screen will also be installed inside the bus stop to provide useful information to the people about central government and the state government. After the MP made a statement in some media, the news came that the kalash was installed overnight. In fact, it was installed last week itself. To build a bus stand in the palace model, the design has already been prepared in a manner similar to that in many parts of Mysuru , and if it is found that this design will cause disputes, an expert committee should be formed and the committee will be requested to verify and report. He also said that we have no objection to make changes in the report of the committee if it is mentioned that it is wrong. Police have provided security to the bus shelter following threat by Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha that he would demolish it after 4 days if authorities does not remove Gumbaz.