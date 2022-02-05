Byari Academi chief gets life threat for supporting govt stand on hijab

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Byari Language Academi chief Rahim Uchchil has received a death threat allegedly for making comments supporting the government's stand on the ongoing hijab issue.

According to a complaint lodged by Uchchil at Mangaluru city south police station at Pandeshwar, he has stated that a person called him on Saturday and threatened, stating that he would face dire consequences if he supported the BJP government in the State.

Uchchil said the caller had objected to his participating in a TV panel discussion on the hijab issue, where he had supported the government move to stop wearing hijabs in the educational institutions in the State.