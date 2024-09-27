Cabinet decides not to provide direct info to Guv office, curbs CBI’s powers to probe

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided not to provide information to the Governor’s office directly and also decided to withdraw the provision allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate freely in the state.

“The decisions were made to strengthen the federal structure in the country,” Karnataka Minister for Law H. K. Patil told reporters at VidhanaSoudha after the Cabinet meeting.

He added that the Governor is writing letters to the government in an “intolerant manner” and is asking to provide information immediately or in a day’s time.

“Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to instruct the Chief Secretary of the government of Karnataka not to provide information directly to the Governor,” the Law Minister said.

He added that the Chief Secretary will be directed to proceed in the matter of providing information to the queries of the Governor only after bringing them to the knowledge of the state cabinet.

“The Chief Secretary can’t provide any direct information to the Governor,” the Law Minister said. He said that the investigation and inquiry have been conducted regarding the matter of information leak between the government and the Governor’s office.

“The Cabinet had discussed leaking of the letter dated September 6. The letters are leaked by the Raj Bhavan. People need to be informed about the existing situation and truth. The Raj Bhavan is unnecessarily blaming the Congress government,” he said.

The Law Minister further said that the Cabinet has decided to withdraw the act which empowered the CBI to conduct investigation in the state freely. “The provision was enabled by the government under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The Cabinet has decided to take back the bill,” the minister informed.

He said that there are serious allegations against the Central government for following the procedure and law. “In this background, the decision was taken to withdraw the free hand given to the CBI in the state,” the Law Minister said.