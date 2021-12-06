Cabinet expansion after consulting top leadership: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi: Any initiative on ministry expansion would be taken after consulting the party's top leadership, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.



"Right now we are engaged in Legislative Council poll battle and preparations for the Belagavi session of legislature. As for ministry expansion, future course of action would be based on suggestions from our senior leadership," Bommai said speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport.

Replying to a question about reports of an alliance with JDS, he said, "It is for JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to convey his party's stand."

Reacting to Congress leader DK Shivakumar's statement that he was sent to jail because he refused to join the BJP, Bommai said, "I need not reply to all his statements."

When asked about any proposal to impose 50% cap on gatherings at cinema halls and malls, the Chief Minister said that, appropriate decisions on all such aspects would be taken in consultation with the expert committee.

Tracing of primary and secondary contacts of those reported positive in Covid clusters is on. Measures have been taken for treatment as well, he said.

The government is well prepared to control Omicron, the new variant of Covid, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in Bhalki, Bommai said, action is being taken in accordance with the guidelines suggested by the expert committee. Covid clusters are being managed according to the guidelines. A cluster has been declared in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. Process for their contact tracing and treatment is on. Replying to a question about BJP's chances in the Legislative Council polls, the Chief Minister expressed the confidence of winning all the seats it is contesting.