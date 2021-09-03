Can Covid-19 affect male fertility?

According to studies, coronavirus can lead to an increase in sperm cell death, inflammation, and oxidative stress. These consequences, according to specialists, tend to improve over time, although they are abnormally higher in COVID-19 patients. It's also been suggested that the severity of the condition is a key factor in sperm health. The more severe the sickness, the more severe the consequences. Initially, the entire world believed that COVID only affects the respiratory system, but with the help of multiple studies, we have learned that this dreadful virus appears to affect various regions of our bodies as well. Researchers are continually exploring and trying to learn more about COVID due to the rapid appearance of new strains.



COVID-19 has an effect on male fertility. However, we must keep in mind that acute affection of the testes can occur with other viral diseases as well and that most of these infections or affections are reversed. It is believed that once COVID-19 resolves in the human body, there is a possibility of a complete reversal of the fertility potential in men. We also know that COVID-19 triggers an inflammatory response in numerous physiological systems.

We don't know a lot about this virus; thus, this would fall into this group. Coronavirus may impact fertility and damage the male reproductive system, according to growing concern as the second wave hits India. It's important to remember that about 16 per cent of males who get vaccinated also get a fever, which causes sperm production to be compromised. This could result in temporary deterioration of sperm properties. As a result, Covid-19 has an effect on fertility, although not indefinitely.

Any acute level of stress, such as viral infections, is known to cause a decline in reproductive measures such as sperm counts and quality, as well as a decline in the environment that nurtures the sperm. The doctors have noticed depression and stress because of COVID, and it is evident that male infertility is not caused solely by the virus. Medication-induced stress and isolation may potentially be factors impacting sperm count and sexual performance. Because of the stress and media attention around COVID-19 infection, some individuals may experience some dysfunction; however, as stress levels decrease, this may improve.

Treatments like steroids, antivirals, etc, for COVID-19 or any other infection, might potentially impact reproductive characteristics. Furthermore, the mental trauma that comes with a diagnosis might contribute to a decline in reproductive measures.

There is no evidence that males who recover have long-term infertility, but it may affect sperm quality in the short term. According to a study, sperm count, volume, and motility are all reduced by 50% on average. Everything is determined by a variety of elements, including the individual's immunity, weight difficulties, food, and any underlying health conditions. The severity of the infection has an impact on sperm count as well. If the infection is severe or even moderate, the person may experience temporary infertility. Normal influenza can also lower sperm count, but this is rare.

Normal influenza can lower sperm count, but we know that if the person is healthy again, the sperm count returns to normal within a few weeks. We have no idea how long it will take to get back on our feet here. The fertility of men with mild cases of Covid is unaffected. According to research, the virus is still present in the testes 6-7 weeks after men have recovered from Covid. Covid has been linked to testicular discomfort in 10-20% of males.

Virus replication, immunological response, and inflammatory response are all dynamic factors that can fluctuate rapidly during COVID-19 infection, resulting in a variety of outcomes. According to doctors, wearing a mask is vital because even if you do get covid, it will most likely be a minor case, allowing the person to recover faster. It's impossible to be too careful. Take all required measures, consume a healthy diet, and avoid going anywhere unnecessarily because the long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown.

(The author is Medical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Eastern India)