Canara College to attain autonomous status from 2026–27



Canara College has been granted autonomous status for a period of ten years, from 2025–26 to 2034–35, following approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Government of Karnataka. The institution will implement autonomy beginning the 2026–27 academic year, starting June 2026.

Founded in 1973 by the Canara High School Association, the college is affiliated to Mangalore University and holds an ‘A’ Grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Over five decades, it has built a reputation for academic rigour and value-based education in coastal Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Correspondent CA M. Jagannath Kamath termed the development a significant milestone in the institution’s academic evolution. He clarified that while autonomy would grant the college freedom in curriculum design, examination conduct and evaluation processes, degrees would continue to be conferred by Mangalore University, with the designation “Autonomous College” clearly indicated.

The management said autonomy would facilitate faster and more transparent examination systems, timely declaration of results, and the introduction of industry-aligned and skill-oriented courses. It would also enable the launch of new certificate programmes and enhance internship and placement linkages, aligning academic offerings with emerging professional trends.

To ensure a smooth transition, the college has initiated preparatory measures including the formation of statutory bodies such as the Governing Body, Academic Council and Boards of Studies, establishment of a Controller of Examinations office, faculty training and infrastructure strengthening. The management emphasised that autonomy would function within the regulatory framework of the UGC, the State Government and the affiliating university, with continued quality assurance through internal audits and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell.