Situation normal in UAE, no need to panic: Actor

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Swasika, who returned from the UAE on Wednesday, said the situation in the Gulf country was not "panicky" after the war broke out in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters after landing at the airport here, the actor said that the situation was "normal" there and people were going about their daily lives without any problems.

"A heavy, panicky situation is not there, but those from other countries will definitely get a little bit panicked," she told PTI videos.

She arrived at Kochi in a chartered flight that carried around 186 passengers, including children.

Some other passengers who arrived on the same flight told PTI videos that the situation was normal and "there was no need to be panicked".