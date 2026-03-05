‘India’s silence on US-Israel strike on Iran obscure’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said India’s silence on the US-Israel aggression against Iran was incomprehensible for her, as only Tehran had stood by New Delhi when sanctions were imposed against the latter for nuclear tests.

“I fail to understand that we are a democratic country, but neither has our country’s leadership condemned it or expressed condolences with the people there (Iran), nor has the leadership here (in Jammu and Kashmir),” the former chief minister told reporters here.

She said India has had very strong relations with Iran in the past.

“Every Muslim country used to side with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, except Iran, which took India’s side. When sanctions were imposed on India, Iran was the only country that gave us oil. They did not even take the money first, and then took it later. Despite that, unfortunately, the country’s leadership did not condemn it or even express condolences to the people of Iran,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, burnt the effigies of the US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our hearts are filled with grief, but we cannot protest outside, so at least we burnt the effigies of these satanic forces, be it Trump or Netanyahu. We want to send a message to the world that the people of J-K, especially the people of the valley, stand with the people of Iran and salute their bravery and sacrifices,” she added.

The PDP president said the world order today is in total disarray.

“There is no world order. Today, an Epstein goon like Trump can go into Iran and Venezuela along with Epstein master Netanyahu. They are war criminals, and together they go and attack a sovereign country like Iran, and nobody is talking about it,” she said.