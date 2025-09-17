Cantonese fine dining experience in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two decades after it first introduced authentic Cantonese dining to India, Royal China has opened its doors in Bengaluru, marking another milestone in its culinary journey.

What began in 2003 with a vision to make traditional Cantonese cuisine accessible in India has now grown into a brand loved across major cities. “From London to India in 2003, our vision was to make authentic Cantonese dining accessible here.

Over two decades later, we are humbled to see it grow into a brand loved across cities. Bengaluru, with its cosmopolitan spirit, feels like the perfect new home for Royal China,” said a company spokesperson at the launch.