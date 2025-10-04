Capital ranks third in accidental and suicide deaths: NCRB

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has recorded one of the highest numbers of deaths due to accidents, suicides, and other causes, according to the latest 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The city now stands at the third position in the country after Mumbai and Pune in accidental deaths. As per the NCRB data, Bengaluru registered 4,414 accidental deaths in 2023, compared to 8,974 in Mumbai and 5,054 in Pune. In total, India reported 65,897 accidental deaths last year. The deaths in Bengaluru were attributed to causes such as road accidents, electrocution, and other mishaps.

The report highlights that 4,980 accidents were recorded in Bengaluru in 2023, of which 915 resulted in fatalities. In comparison, Delhi reported 1,457 deaths and Jaipur 1,017 deaths. NCRB noted that nearly 97.3% of accidental deaths in Bengaluru were caused by road accidents alone. Alongside accidents, suicides in the city have also seen a worrying rise.

In 2022, Bengaluru reported 2,313 suicides, which rose by 2.5% to 2,370 cases in 2023. This makes Bengaluru the second highest city in the country for suicides, after Delhi (3,131 cases). Chennai (1,529) and Mumbai (1,415) followed. Collectively, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai accounted for nearly 32% of all suicides reported across 53 cities in India, underlining a troubling concentration of deaths in the country’s major urban centres.