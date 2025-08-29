Capital residents urged to use new app to report potholes

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, a city that sustains millions and continues to move forward in development, has long struggled with the challenge of pothole-filled roads. With the onset of monsoon, daily commuters face severe risks while navigating these roads, and to address this, the government has intensified pothole-filling works across the city. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected the pothole repair works near Bagalur in Northeast Bengaluru and introduced the “Gundi Gamana” app, designed to speed up monitoring and repairs.

Dy CM Shivakumar explained that the civic authority has taken a citizen-centric approach with this app, enabling residents to report potholes directly while also instructing police to submit reports of potholes in their respective jurisdictions. Already more than 5,000 potholes have been identified across Bengaluru and priority has been given to 4,400 of them. In the last four days alone, 2,200 potholes have been repaired. The repair work is being carried out using a combination of hot mix, cold mix and eco-fix methods to ensure durability and better quality. Alongside these measures, the civic body is also focusing on cleaning skywalks and improving public hygiene across the city.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that filling potholes is not enough and maintaining quality is equally important. He pointed out that heavy traffic, monsoon rains and poor construction practices have severely affected road life, which is why the government is gradually moving towards constructing concrete or white-topped roads, which have a life span of up to 30 years.