Cash reward for recipients of gallantry awards hiked

Belagavi: The State government has issued orders raising the cash reward being given for recipients of gallantry and non-gallantry awards in armed forces, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister who paid tributes at the War Memorial in Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre as part of the Swarna Vijay Divas celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Indian victory in 1971 war against Pakistan, said he was proud to pay his respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defending the country.

Announcing the State government's decision, Bommai said the reward for the recipient of Param Vir Chakra has been raised from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. Similarly, for Mahavir Chakra recipients the cash reward has been raised from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1crore; Ashok Chakra from Rs 25 lakh to Rs1.5 crore; Keerthi Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore; Veera Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh; Shaurya Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh; Sena/Nauka/Vayu Sena Medal from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Mention in Dispatches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The reward has been raised by almost five times. Thus, their long-time demand has been fulfilled. "We take pride in honoring our armed forces," Bommai said.

"Apart from defending the country from external aggression, the defence forces are playing an important role in internal security too. They have contributed immensely for the technological advancement of the country as well," he said.

Praising the valour of the Indian military, especially in the 1971 war against Pakistan, he said, "It exemplified the power, tact, valour and coordination of our armed forces. In the 13-day war 3,863 attained martyrdom and over 9,000 suffered injuries. India scored a resounding victory as over 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered. It was a great example of battle management."

Referring to the importance of technology in defence forces, he said technology is playing a bigger role in the military worldwide. India too is second to none in this aspect. "Our Prime Minister has empowered India in defence technology."

"I am proud to be participating in this Vijay Diwas celebrations. Bangladesh is celebrating its Independence Day because of the helping hand extended by Indian military forces," he said.

Tributes were also paid on the occasion for Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Major General J V Prasad and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.