Cauvery Theerthodbhava: Resentment mounts as dist admin decides to restrict entry

Madikeri: The Kodagu district administration's decision to restrict entry for devotees to Cauvery Teertodhbhava on October 17 next has evoked strong resentment among people. The district attracting thousands of tourists daily from neighbouring states , even from state capital Bengaluru. During weekends the number of tourists number swells to 10,000 plus. The administration did not put any restriction to tourists in district borders.

Thousands of people are gathering in weekly shanty markets in all towns of state. Even many cities in state witnessed thousands of devotees during Ganesha immersion recently. The major temples of state have no restriction on devotees. But the administration's restriction is really inexplicable.

On Friday district in charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojari chaired officers' meeting in which two legislators of district M P Appachu Ranjan, and K G Bopaiah were present. The district minister Poojari said devotees vehicles will be allowed till Bhagamandala. From there devotees have to walk eight kilometers to reach Talacauvery , the birth place of river Cauvery. The devotees irrespective of party barriers have severely condemned the decision of administration. Kodavas the inhabitatants of Kodagu district celebrates three festivals in a year. The first one is Kail Muhurtha, second one is Cauvery Sankramana and third one is Puthari. The devotes believes that goddess Cauvery gives Darshan in the form of Teertha (holy water )every year. Thousands of devotees visiting Talacauvery on October 17 every year to take holy dip.

Even devotees come from Tamil Nadu and other cities of state. Speaking to this paper Akhila Kodava Samaja youth wing president Chammatira Praveen Uthappa said that last year district administration restricted entry of devotees to Talacauvery owing to Covid. But now Covid is under control now and district recorded below two percent. Thousands of tourists visiting all places in district without RTPCR report. 'If administration banned entry of private vehicles to Talacauvery they should arrange buses for senior citizens. How can aged and children can walk 8 kms a total of 16 kms ?' he queried Even AICC spokesman Brijesh Kalappa said that the decision of district administration is ridiculous and unscientific. He said Covid is spreading only from outsiders.

Without controlling outside tourists the authorities are trying to impose restrictions and can't be justified. The Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah in whose constituency the holy place comes , has informed that he would convene a meeting of villagers and community leaders on October 7. Meanwhile district administration indentified parkng place for thousands of vehicles n Bhagamandala and near by places. Akhila Kodava Samaja, an umbrella organisation of 35 Kodava Samajas , Kodava women's organisations and other pro-people organisations are strongly opposing the decision saying administration suppressing religious sentiments of devotees, as celebration come once in a year. More than 50,000 devotees are expected to visit on October 17 next. Former advocate general A S Ponnanna said the district administration has made it mandatory to all devotees RTPCR tests. 'This is a burden on devotees. When thousands of tourists are visiting without tests why have authorities made it compulsory ?' he queried.