CCB Sting Operation: Drug Peddlar held with narcotics

Mangaluru : Mangalore's CCB Police have successfully apprehended a notorious individual involved in the illicit distribution of MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly known as Methylene dioxy methamphetamine. This operation resulted in the arrest of a key player who was responsible for the trafficking of MDMA across Mangalore city and the state of Kerala.

Led by ACP PA Hegde of the Mangalore CCB unit, the CCB police acted upon credible information about the whereabouts of an elusive suspect who was implicated in numerous criminal cases. In a strategic maneuver, the CCB team procured a quantity of MDMA from Bangalore, securing it within a Maruti 800 car destined for Mangalore city and Kerala state.



The arrested individual, identified as Hasan Sadhik, also known as Blade Sadhik (age 35), resided at Kodangai House, Vitla Padnur, Bantwala Taluk. His current address was noted as Plot No:102, Rhea Planet Building, situated opposite the SBI Bank in Whitla.



The operation culminated in the arrest of Hasan Sadhik, accompanied by the seizure of significant evidence. Among the items confiscated were 50 grams of MDMA, with an estimated value of Rs. 2,50,000/-, a Maruti 800 car, a mobile phone, and a digital weight scale. The collective value of the seized assets approximated Rs. 3,65,500/-. A formal case has been registered at the Konaje police station in connection with this incident.



The investigation has unveiled the involvement of multiple individuals within this drug network, prompting an ongoing search for additional culprits.



Hasan Sadiq, alias Blade Sadiq, the accused at the center of this operation, has an extensive criminal history. He has been linked to 8 assault and threat cases, 4 attempted murder cases, and 2 additional attempted murder cases at the Puttur city police station. He is also associated with rape and kidnapping cases at the Uppinangadi police station, as well as assault cases at the Puttur rural police station and a robbery case at the Kavur police station. In total, he faces 17 registered cases, including charges related to the sale of narcotics at the Bangalore Hebbal police station. It's notable that he has been on the run for nearly 6 months, evading court appearances during ongoing trials. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court.



The operation was executed with the active participation of ACP PA Hegde from the CCB unit, police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Rajendra B, Narendra, Sharanappa Bhandari, Sudeep MV, and the dedicated personnel of the CCB team.