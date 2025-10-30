Live
- South Korea likely needs 10 yrs to build nuclear-powered sub: Navy chief
- Carlsen wins Clutch Chess Champions Showdown, Gukesh finishes fourth
- RG Kar convict Sanjoy Roy's sister, brother-in-law booked for 'murder' of his minor niece
- NMDC posts 33 pc surge in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,694 crore
- Mobile apps asking for location can leak significant private information: IIT Delhi
- Centre tightens verification of weights and measures to protect consumers
- Vodafone Idea, other telecom shares slip after SC's written order on AGR dues
- CM Revanth Reddy reviews on cyclone affected areas, emphasises on paddy procurement
- 'Two Yuvraj’ are ‘deceiving’ people of Bihar with false promises: PM Modi
- Telangana names U-19 Team for National Wrestling C’ship
Centre of Excellence to incubate and accelerate startups
New Delhi: India’s first state-level Centre of Excellence (CoE) in space technology in Karnataka is all set to incubate and accelerate startups in the...
New Delhi: India’s first state-level Centre of Excellence (CoE) in space technology in Karnataka is all set to incubate and accelerate startups in the space sector. The CoE -- the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) -- in collaboration with SIA-India, a leading space industry association, will accelerate India’s space innovation ecosystem.
The Centre in Bengaluru will work with targeted interventions in capacity building, research and development, and startup acceleration over a five-year roadmap (2025-2030).
Karnataka is already home to premier institutions such as ISRO, IISc, DRDO, and several leading PSUs. “This Centre of Excellence is not just an institution; it is a strategic nucleus that will consolidate Karnataka’s leadership in the global space economy,” said Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India.
The CoE will serve as a transformative hub to incubate and accelerate space-tech startups, providing prototype funding to help convert concepts into market-ready products.
In addition, it will upskill professionals through short-term, industry-aligned programmes and certify students through advanced, long-duration courses.The CoE aims to publish peer-reviewed research in international journals and commercialise innovative products and solutions spanning satellite components, data analytics, and AI-based tools.
The Centre will also drive several strategic partnerships with domestic and international organisations to facilitate technology transfer, joint ventures, and collaborative missions.
“The initiative will incubate startups, support R&D in satellite manufacturing, launch systems, and downstream applications, and connect innovators with ISRO and IN-SPACe resources for real-world deployment,” Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India.
“It also introduces India’s first State Space Innovation Index to evaluate policy readiness and investment climate. By creating a model for public–private collaboration, this Centre positions Karnataka as the launchpad for India’s next generation of space enterprises and strengthens the state’s global leadership in the space economy,” Prakash added.
The Centre will be headed by D. S. Govindrajan, Board Member, SIA-India, who will lead its development and implementation in close coordination with state and industry stakeholders.