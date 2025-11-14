Centre to infuse Rs 80 L cr in maritime sector,create 20 lakh jobs: Sonowal

Mangaluru: The Union Government has drawn up an ambitious plan to invest Rs 80 lakh crore in India’s maritime sector under the Amrit Kaal Bharat Vision, aiming to generate around 20 lakh employment opportunities, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the upgraded MACT 2.0 campus of the Mangalore Marine College and Technology (MACT) at Padil, Sonowal said the Centre was focused on modernising ports, promoting digital transformation, and developing skilled human resources. “Our objective is to enhance maritime infrastructure and position India as a global maritime leader,” he stated.

The Minister said the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 includes several programmes to strengthen logistics, shipbuilding, and coastal connectivity. “India’s aspiration to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2029 depends on the collective effort of all sectors, and maritime growth will play a vital role,” he observed.

Director General of Shipping (Mumbai) Shyam Jagannathan said India now ranks fifth globally in maritime performance. He highlighted initiatives to upgrade maritime education using smart classrooms, technology integration, and advanced training standards.

Additional DG of Shipping Sushil Khopde said the “Sagar Mein Yoga” initiative supports seafarers’ mental health and decision-making under demanding conditions. The event was presided over by S.I. Nathan, founder-chairman of the Coimbatore Marine College Group, which runs MACT. Dignitaries including MP Brijesh Chowta, MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty Y, and NMPA Chairman Dr. Venkataramana Akkaraju attended the function. Outstanding students and staff were felicitated.