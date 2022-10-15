CESC spends Rs 5.5 cr on Dasara illumination

Mysuru: The city of palaces dazzled with lights during the state festival Dussehra. The main streets and roundabouts of the city were illuminated with electricity for about 17 days. As part of Dussehra, the cultural city was illuminated with various lamps from September 26 to October 12. Like the importance of Dussehra Jamboosawari, illumination was admired by state chief minister Basavaraja Bommai .Bommai expressed his appreciation for Mysore Dipalankara and instructed to extend the period of illumination.

Earlier, illumination was scheduled from September 26, the inauguration of Dussehra, to Vijayadashami day, October 5. Then, on the instructions of Chief Minister Bommai, the district Minister S Somashekar suggested that the illumination should be extended till October 10. Even after that, when the demand increased, illumination was extended for two more days till October 12. Thereby the 17-day illumination was opened for public viewing and received a good response.

This time, the government had announced to give more importance to lamp decoration in the grand Dussehra celebration. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has earlier estimated that the illumination would cost Rs 4.5 crore. But the expenditure went up to Rs 5.5 crore .

The CESC illuminated 128 km long roads and 98 circles in the city. In addition, various works of art, including the Mysore Palace, were built with lights all over the city to attract people. This time LED lamps were used to save electricity. The laser lightings gives people a special experience. An additional 2.3 lakh kilowatts of electricity was consumed as a result of the arrangement of lighting for many days. Especially on Navratri and Vijayadashami days, when the number of tourists was high, even after the lighting period was over, it was continued for an extra night. After two years of Covid, this year's Dasara has seen more than expected crowds.