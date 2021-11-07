Chamarajanagara: Forest dept gets its buildings painted with animal world

  • Menu
Forest dept gets its buildings painted with animal world
The forest department’s wall-paintings are attracting tourists in Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve area in K Gudi.

Chamarajanagara: The forest department's wall-paintings are attracting tourists in Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve area in K Gudi. The forest department last week started painting walls of its buildings in K Gudi depicting wildlife to attract tourists and to create awareness among children about animals. The Safari counter, and various plaques beside roads now bear paintings of elephant, tiger, leopard, bison, and forest conservation pictures. The artist Nagaraju of Chitradurga has given life to the paintings. BRT tiger reserve DCF Dr G Santhosh Kumar told The Hans India that tourists have appreciated his department's initiative.

Artist Nagaraj said that he has been working on painting of wildlife for a month in K Gudi area. It takes four days to finish one painting, said Nagaraj who has created paintings in many districts of north Karnataka.

