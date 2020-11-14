Chamarajnagar tourism promo video released

Chamarajnagar: Chamarajnagar district administration has come up with "Chaluva Chamarajnagara" video to promote tourism showcasing its rich nature's bounty, popular tourism destinations, noted temples, forests, waterfalls and also rich local folk culture.

Education Minister who is also Chamarajnagar district in-charge minister Suresh Kumar, released the video at Deputy Commissioner office in Chamarajnagar in the presence of Chamarajnagar DC M R Ravi and others on Friday. Noted Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the brand ambassador of tourism in Chamarajnagar, who has given his voice clipping for the promotional video, also participated in the event virtually.

Incidentally Dr Rajkumar was born and brought up at Gaajanooru, which is at the border of Chamarajnagar. So it is with this sentiment, Puneeth Rajkumar has agreed to be part of this cause. While the video is in both English and Kannada, he has given his voice clipping in both languages for the videos.

Situated near the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, 60 km from Mysuru, 50 percent of Chamarajnagar district is covered with forests. It has two tiger reserves including Bandipur National Park and Biligiriranga tiger reserve. The 4.18 minute video "Chaluva Chamarajnagara" showcases, these two tiger reserves and also Himawad Gopalswamy hills, Suvarnavathi dam, Wesley bridge, Gundal dam, Hogenekal falls, Bharachukki falls, Rolling rock falls,. It also depicts, famous Sri Malemahadeswara temple, Biligirirangaswamy temple, Madhya Ranganatha swamy temple, Chamarajeshwara temple, Karivaradaraja swamy temple, Sri Someshwara Prasanna Meenakshi temple, Vijayanarayana temple, Narasamangala temple, Kanakagiri jain temple, Birla temple, and few other destinations including Bale mantapa, Moyar Gorge, Honna meti, Jodigere, K Gudi, Dodda sampige tree. While over 1588 tribal families still live near the border of forests in 102 hamlets and 1906 tribal families live within the forests in 44 hamlets, the video also depicts the scope for study of tribal life and rural life besides relaxing amid nature. And they have showcased the rich folk culture of Chamarajnagar including Goravara kunitha, Gorukana kunitha, and even folk songs are blended with backdrop music.

The video is the dream concept of Chamarajnagar DC Dr M R Ravi.