Chamundi Hills road repaired to prevent landslides

Mysuru: The PWD department has taken up road repair works in Chamundi Hills after the road collapsed at a few places last year owing to heavy rains.

The landslide led to the closure of the road for a few days. To prevent landslides and road damage in future due to rains, the officials have taken up work at an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh to concretise the road and provide revetment at the areas vulnerable to landslides and erosion. Heavy rains result in waterfalls posing danger to the road. The officials have constructed a culvert to allow water to flow easily. The road leading towards the temple has been retarred, and, in some parts, concretised. The workers are curing the construction work through tractor water-tanker.

When contacted, public works department assistant executive engineer B Raju said that the State government sanctioned Rs 7 lakh for Chamundi Hill road repair, Rs 3 lakh for Uttanalli road, Rs two lakh for Nandimarga and Rs 2 lakh for Konanere road.

Nandimarga which collapsed during the last rainy season, was repaired temporarily using stones. Devotees fear that the road would collapse during heavy rains and urged State government to sanction additional funds to take up revetment at Nandi Hill.