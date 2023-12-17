Chandrakant Bellad was with me during the Gokak Movement: CM Siddaramaiah

Dharwad: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that Chandrakanta Bellad and himself were companions in the Gokak Movement . He has a great faith in Basavanna's love for humanity and his thoughts against caste discrimination.

He was speaking as chief guest in Chandrakanta Gurappa Bellad's felicitation program and released books titled "Allamaloka", "Doddahole daatidavaru", "Belladachhu".

The CM recalled his bonding with Bellad saying that Chandrakanta Bellad has been following the path of mutual love and respect for people regardless of caste and religion in his life.

Chandrakanta Bellad, who was soft-spoken, was highly respected as a great human being and had a rare personality, CM appreciates.

Chandrakanta Bellad has grown to heights through entrepreneurship and humanity. He is loved by people belonging to all walks of life and is admired for his strict, fair and honest personality, the CM said.

Go.Ru. Channabasappa, President of Sharan Sahitya Parishad, presided over the program held in the divine presence of Jagadguru Dr. Tontada Siddarama Mahaswamy of Dambala, Dr.Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Hiremath Sansthan Bhalki, Dr. Mallikarjuna Mahaswamy of MurughaMath,Dharwad

Labor Minister and District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad was the chief guest in the program, Leelavati Bellada, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Arvinda Bellada, Prasad Abbayya, Srinivasa Mane, Mahesh Tenginakai were present.

Writers like Na. Mogasale, Dr. Shambhu Baligara, Chandrakanta Gurappa Bellada, President of Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangh, writer Ramjan Darga, editor of Abhinandan Granth, editors Prof. Shasidhar Todaka, Diwakar Hegde and artist Chandru Gangolli were present .