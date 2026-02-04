Charmadi Ghat forest fire rages amid strong winds

Chikkamagaluru:A ferocious wildfire has swept through large areas of Charmadi forest since February 2, completely destroying vast stretches of sensitive grasslands and leaving behind scorched earth.

The fire broke out close to the Charmadi Ghat road, a key route linking Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Its location near the heavily trafficked highway has heightened anxiety among residents and motorists, with thick plumes of smoke enveloping the surroundings and making driving conditions hazardous along the ghat stretch.

Powerful winds have relentlessly driven the flames forward, causing the fire to expand at an alarming pace and complicating every attempt to bring it under control. Initial reports point toward the possibility of deliberate ignition by unknown individuals, prompting the forest department to begin a formal inquiry into the origin of the blaze. Teams from the fire and emergency services, forest department personnel, and community volunteers have been working nonstop to contain the inferno.

The steep, uneven landscape combined with persistent high winds continues to hinder progress and prevent effective encirclement of the fire.

Environmental specialists warn that the ongoing destruction poses a grave risk to the region’s rich wildlife and plant diversity. Repeated incidents of this scale inflict lasting harm on the Western Ghats ecosystem, threatening long-term impacts on species habitats, soil integrity, and overall ecological stability. Local authorities and travellers have been advised to exercise extreme caution while passing through the Charmadi Ghat area until the situation is fully stabilised.

Efforts to douse the flames and investigate the cause remain the top priority for all involved agencies.