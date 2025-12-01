Chikkamagaluru tense ahead of Datta Jayanti

Chikkamagaluru: Tension prevailed in Chikkamagaluru after miscreants deliberately damaged banners put up by Hindu organisations ahead of Datta Jayanti celebrations. The act, carried out using sharp blades, has triggered outrage across the town, prompting swift intervention by the police.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Datta Jayanti events scheduled on December 2, 3 and 4. In view of the celebrations, Hindu groups had installed large banners at various locations across the city. However, a major banner placed in front of the Urdu School on I.G. Road — considered a highly sensitive stretch — was found slashed with blade-like objects on Thursday, officials said.

The damaged flex carried images of Dattamala devotees in uniform. Organisers and activists alleged that the banners were intentionally ripped to provoke communal tension and disrupt the peace ahead of the major religious programme. The incident briefly created an atmosphere of anxiety at the spot as locals gathered in large numbers.

To prevent escalation, Chikkamagaluru Town Police rushed to the location and brought the situation under control. Officers said that maintaining communal harmony is their top priority, especially during the Datta Jayanti period, which historically witnesses heightened sensitivity.

Police have registered a suo motu case and begun analysing CCTV footage from I.G. Road and surrounding areas to identify the culprits. Multiple teams have been formed to trace those responsible.

The incident, occurring just days before the grand annual celebrations, has raised concerns regarding law and order. Residents have urged the district administration and police to take stringent action against those attempting to disrupt peace and to enhance security measures during the upcoming festivities.