Chikkamagaluru: Three of family commit suicide 

Chikkamagaluru: Three of the same family committed suicide at Makki mane village in Sringeri taluk of the Chikkamagaluru district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Sharadamma(70) Veena (46) and Shravya (16) and were related asgrandmother , mother and daughter. It is said that family dispute is said to be the reason of death.



The incident came to light when Veena, working as teacher in Anganwadi did not report for work. The Anganwadi assistant came to her home and found the door locked from inside. The villagers broke open the door and found the three hanging from roof of house. It is said that Shravya wasstudying in Class X. The incident occurred when husband of Veena, Sudhakar, had gone out for work. Sringeri police registered a case and investigating.