CID Intensifies Investigation into Udupi Washroom Video Case

Udupi: The Karnataka Government had recently entrusted the infamous Udupi washroom video case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Department has escalated its efforts in unravelling the truth behind the incident.



A dedicated team of CID officials conducted an on-site inquest on Saturday at the residences of the three female students. These students are suspected of being involved in the filming of a video within a washroom, featuring another female student as the subject.

Heading the investigative team was CID DySP Anjumala Nayak, who also serves as the case's lead investigator. The inquest was undertaken subsequent to securing a court-issued search warrant. It has been confirmed that the investigative procedures will extend for several more days as authorities diligently pursue all available leads.

In the days since CID took over the case, the team meticulously obtained statements from both the victim and the administrative body of the college. The three girls suspected of involvement in the incident were also subjected to interrogation and their statements formally documented.

Despite the victim refraining from filing a formal complaint, an FIR was autonomously registered by the Udupi police, listing the three female students and the college management as accused parties. Subsequently, the accused were granted conditional bail by a court.

Concurrent with statement collection, the investigators gathered fingerprints and reviewed CCTV footage retrieved from the college premises. To further fortify their analysis, the mobile phones belonging to the three suspects were dispatched to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) situated in Hyderabad.

The transition of the case's jurisdiction from the state police to the CID came after the preliminary inquiries were carried out by the former. Cognisant of the case's heightened sensitivity, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated the decision, stating that the case is a sensitive issue.