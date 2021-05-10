CII aiding govt in its fight against Covid

Bengaluru: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka Chapter which formed a task force recently to engage strong industry participation to fight Covid has been closely working with the Government and its departments to extend the best support possible.



A few of the industry members have already set up Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru and Mysore. Companies like Bosch, BIAL, Volvo, Meritor, BFW, Boeing etc have already come forward to put together a total of around 600 plus beds in the city, many of which are already operational. Given the shortage of ICU beds CII and its members are also working with the Health department to set up additional ICU beds in select identified Government Hospitals. These additional ICU beds would boost support to critical health infrastructure requirements. 3M, Volvo, Hitachi – ABB and the Embassy Group supported by technical experts from Columbia Asia Hospital will be jointly working to set up ICU beds in two hospitals adding around 80 modular ICU beds in Bengaluru. A few more hospitals have been identified for scaling up of ICU beds through the support of industry members in Karnataka

Many companies have also reached out by extending support in terms of supply of oxygen concentrators, cylinders and other medical equipment that are required. BIAL which operates the Bengaluru airport has imported around 400 oxygen concentrators that has already been installed. Many other companies like TVS, Toyoto Kirloskar Motors, Kennametal, Telos, N Rangarao & Sons, Meritor, Volvo have come forward to extend their support in procuring these important items, most of which are getting imported. Most of these activities are routed through the CSR funds of these companies.

Companies have also volunteered to come forward and contribute to setting up of infrastructure and supplies to the immediate and long term requirement like hospital beds, cylinders etc. In Mangalore 6 new PSA plants are being set up which is completely funded by the industry members of the region. CII Karnataka has also committed its support to the government in its vaccination drive by reaching out to wider set of society and get them vaccinated.