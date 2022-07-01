Civic body mulls measure to decongest traffic in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Government agencies including BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM, BMTC and Bengaluru police have come up with both short and long-term measures to decongest traffic in Bengaluru. BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath and City Police Commissioner, Pratap Reddy inspected several important junctions in the city which include Goraguntepalya, Hebbal and KR Puram junctions.

Goraguntepalya is a junction that connects about 20 districts and thousands of vehicles travel through this busy route every day. Traffic congestion is mostly seen during weekends and short-term projects on reducing this are being taken up. As buses are parked near the junction, traffic jams are caused and this will be reduced when arrangements are made to route them to the Peenya bus terminal. The final decision will be taken after discussing with the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) about restricting the traffic of KSRTC and private buses within the city and parking them near Peenya Bus Terminal.

Apart from this, bad roads are also a cause for traffic congestion. Rakesh Singh has directed the officials to begin the road repair work immediately. Necessary steps will also be taken to construct a skywalk for pedestrians. The officials of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) have also been directed to allow heavy vehicles on the NHAI flyover as the problem of traffic congestion will be reduced by doing so.

For Hebbal Junction, the UDD (Urban Development Department) will talk to the NHAI officials to widen the service road from Tumkur Road in the city to Ballari Road. The Military Road to Sahakar Nagar via Sanjeevni Nagar should be developed as this will reduce the traffic congestion at the Kofigehalli signal, said the officer.

He also instructed the officers to allow vehicles coming from Ballari road (from Kempegowda International Airport side) flyover directly to go through the Hebbal flyover and directed them to implement this action immediately.

In KR Puram, he instructed the KSRTC officials to restrict buses from parking near the narrow section of the road as it results in traffic jams. He also instructed them to get the roads repaired and complete the construction of the bus bay immediately.