Clash Erupts Over Ambedkar's Nameplate Installation: More Than 25 Injured in Nanjangudu Village Incident

Mysore: Tension flared in Hallare village of Nanjangudu taluk on Monday night as a clash ensued between two groups over the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's nameplate. The incident resulted in more than 25 individuals sustaining injuries, including a PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) and three police personnel. Additionally, over 30 vehicles were damaged during the altercation.

The conflict originated when a group of youths applied to the local panchayat and obtained permission from the PDO (Panchayat Development Officer) to name the road leading from Hallare village to Hura village after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. However, objections were raised by another group just five days ago, leading to the postponement of the nameplate installation.

On Monday night, tensions escalated, and an argument erupted between the two groups, eventually escalating into a physical confrontation. Stone-pelting ensued, resulting in damage to more than 30 vehicles in the village. District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, ASP Nandini, DySP Govindaraju, and Inspector Sunil Kumar visited the site to assess the situation and conduct an inspection. The police presence in the village has been significantly increased to maintain control and prevent further escalation of tensions.

Police made tight security in village and registered two separate cases , investigation is on.