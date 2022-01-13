CM Basavaraj Bommai promises new youth policy

Bengaluru: The State government is set to bring a new youth policy that would guide the youth to tread in a noble way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda in a virtual mode, Bommai said, the government is ready to provide greater support for the youth on the basis of thoughts and principles. A special programme in this regard would be introduced in the next budget.

Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Bommai said, Vivekananda's imagination about life after death is wonderful. "Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. Vivekananda's principles and way of life should reach the youth. Government and the society should work towards this."

"Swami Vivekananda is a Yuga Purush. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa has aptly renamed him. Where there is Viveka (Prudence) there is Ananda (happiness)," Bommai said.

Ministers Ashwath Narayan, KC Narayana Gowda, Seers of Ramakrishna Mutt and senior officials were present.