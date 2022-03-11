CM Basavaraj Bommai’s help sought to install Devaraja Urs’ statue 

Mysuru: D. Devaraja Urs Statue Installation Committee led by MLC A.H. Vishwanath met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his official residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The committee is on a mission to install a statue of the late Devaraja Urs, who served as Chief Minister of the State twice. D.Devaraja Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation works for the development of backward classes.

During his tenure as CM B.S. Yediyurappa following a request by the committee had asked the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) to submit a proposal for the installation of the statue in front of the district office omplex in Mysuru. Accordingly, district In-charge minister S T Somashekar, the DC and Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Sinha had identified a place for installation of the statue.

According to the proposal, a blueprint and the estimated cost of construction of the statue was submitted to the office of the Backward Classes Welfare Department by the Department of Inland Waterways, Mysuru and the executive engineer from the Public Work Department (PWD).

Committee president Vishwanath, advisor Zakir Hussain, former president of Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr Y.D. Rajanna and committee State convener Dairy Venkatesh were among those who met Basavaraj Bommai.