CM BS Yeddyurappa lifts ban on entry of tourists in Mysuru

Mysuru: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Friday evening lifted the ban on entry of tourists in Mysuru.



He took this decision following a memorandum submitted by tourism stakeholders from Mysuru seeking reconsideration of the order closing all tourism destinations in Mysuru district from October 17 to November 1.

In the memorandum, they stated, "the tourism department invites the tourists saying 'Karnataka is safe travel' but the district administration on the other hand has closed the tourism attractions in cultural capital of the State which is famous for Dasara. When there is no entry to tourism destinations, tourists will not flow in. What is the use of illuminating 50-km of city roads if the tourists are not allowed? As per unlock 5.0 guidelines there is no scope to close tourist attractions. Many of the tourists who have already made their travel plans to Mysuru for this Dasara will be disappointed."

They had further stated that, over sixty to seventy percent of people in Mysuru depend on tourism industry directly and indirectly.

Tourism industry is already suffering due to the impact of Covid lockdown, and this move by district administration to close tourism destinations during Dasara will lead to further downfall beyond recovery, they said.

Mysuru hotel owners association president C Narayangowda, travel agents association president Mr Shivalingaiah H, district tourist vehicle drivers and owners welfare association president Nagaraj, approved tourists guides association president Ashok, tourists' bus owners association president Pruthviraj, district and city maxi cab owners' welfare association president A C Ravi jointly submitted the memorandum to the Mysuru DC.