CM BS Yediyurappa pushes for tourism development in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa directed officials to submit a comprehensive proposal to give a boost to tourism in the State.

Sources said that the CM had discussed the problems affecting the development of tourist centres in the state.

He directed the officials to submit the modified proposals in this regard.

C.T.Ravi, Minister for Tourism requested the CM to depute the officials from the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) cadre to the districts which have ample scope for tourism development.

Ravi stated that progress cannot be achieved without the help of officials in these districts. He suggested that officers of KAS cadre should be given additional charge of the districts with more tourism prospects.

"Promoting tourism must be the main objective of the Tourism Department and identification, maintenance and conservation of tourist places should be the priority. Development of projects undertaken should be fully completed, only then a new era of tourism can be expected in the State," Ravi said.

P. Ravikumar, additional chief secretary to the government, explained that development works would be taken up at Jog falls at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. The project would be implemented by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL).

The total cost of the project would be finalised at the end of this month.

Ravi has also suggested that the responsibility of total development of Kemmanugundi and Nandi hills should be handed over to the state tourism department. A detailed discussion was also held on prioritising the development of Badami.