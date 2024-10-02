CM invited more trouble by returning sites: Bommai

Hubballi: Former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that by returning the MUDA site, CM Siddaramaiah has drawn more trouble upon himself.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Tuesday, he commented on the CM’s wife returning the MUDA site and said that this action should have been taken earlier. Had an investigation been conducted through High Court judges, the matter would have been resolved. No questions regarding Siddaramaiah’s integrity would have arisen. However, back then, they defended themselves. Now that the Governor has granted permission for prosecution, a case has been registered, and an investigation has taken place. With the site being returned now, many questions have arisen, and by returning the site, they have made the issue more complicated.

He further mentioned that an investigation must take place after an FIR has been filed. On one hand, a Lokayukta investigation is underway, and on the other, the ED has registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation.

Initially, Congress leaders claimed there was no wrongdoing. But now, by returning the site, they have admitted a mistake. Bommai also reminded everyone of what Siddaramaiah had said when Yediyurappa returned a site in the past. Back then, Siddaramaiah had remarked that Yediyurappa, by returning the site, had admitted to his mistake. The same applies to Siddaramaiah now. By returning the site, they have admitted to illegalities. They themselves have accepted that the site allocation was illegal.