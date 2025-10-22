CM launches modernisation works of Chickpet in Gandhinagar constituency

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the modernisation works of Chickpet and the white-topping of roads in Gandhinagar Assembly Constituency on Monday. Speaking after the inauguration, he lauded MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao as a “people-first” leader who has been consistently working for the holistic development of his constituency.

“Dinesh Gundu Rao is a committed leader focused entirely on the development of his constituency. He deserves bigger responsibilities in the future, and people should ensure his victory with a higher majority in the next elections,” said the Chief Minister Siddaramiah.

Recalling the historical significance of Chickpet, he said, “These streets have retained their old charm since the times of Kempegowda. When we once discussed widening the roads, Dinesh Gundu Rao firmly said that it would inconvenience the residents. Instead, he proposed modernizing the area without displacing anyone — a commendable approach that truly reflects his concern for the people.”

Emphasizing Bengaluru’s rapid growth, Siddaramaiah said that the state government has been investing heavily in the city’s infrastructure. “The Bengaluru Metro project has been funded 87% by the State Government, not the Centre as BJP leaders falsely claim,” he asserted.

Criticizing the Central Government’s GST policy, the Chief Minister remarked, “Due to GST implementation, Karnataka has lost nearly ₹15,000 crore in revenue. Yet, the Modi government shamelessly calls it a ‘Diwali gift’ in advertisements after looting the people’s money.”

He further alleged that during the BJP regime, not a single new road was constructed in Bengaluru. “Every major road you see today was developed under Congress governments,” he said. Speaking about the RSS influence within the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “Leaders like R Ashoka and Vijayendra don’t have their own voice. They simply read out what the RSS dictates to them.”

From the dais, the Chief Minister instructed the BBMP Commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, to ensure that all potholes in the city are filled and a fresh layer of tar is laid within a week. Taking a dig at BJP MPs, Siddaramaiah asked, “Has your MP PC Mohan ever raised his voice in Parliament for your interests? Has Tejasvi Surya — whom I call ‘Amavasya Surya’ — ever spoken against the injustice being done to Karnataka by the Central Government?”

Highlighting the state government’s development vision, Siddaramaiah announced, “We are investing ₹1.20 lakh crore for Bengaluru’s planned growth — including new outer ring roads, underpasses, flyovers, and double-decker roads. This is a systematic and futuristic approach to make Bengaluru a truly global city.”

He concluded by urging citizens to support proactive leaders. “You are fortunate to have an MLA like Dinesh Gundu Rao, who stands firmly for people’s issues and development,” said the Chief Minister.