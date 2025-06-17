CM Siddaramaiah Defends Government’s Response to Stampede, Criticizes BJP's “Political Opportunism”

Bengaluru: Following the tragic stampede incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released a strongly worded media statement on Friday, taking aim at the BJP for what he termed as “politicizing tragedy” and questioned the opposition party’s moral authority in demanding resignations.

Calling the incident “unfortunate,” the Chief Minister outlined the swift steps taken by the state government to address the matter. These include the suspension of senior police officers, the transfer of the State Intelligence Chief, and the removal of his own Political Secretary from duties. Additionally, a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Justice John Michael Cunha has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive probe into the circumstances leading to the stampede.

“We have acted responsibly and decisively,” Siddaramaiah said, “but the BJP continues to protest, revealing that their motives are political rather than based on genuine concern for the people.”

The Chief Minister urged the BJP to reflect on its own record during similar crises. Drawing comparisons, Siddaramaiah questioned whether resignations were demanded or offered during the 2002 Gujarat riots or more recent incidents like the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and the violence in Manipur.

“In 2002, over 2,000 lives were lost in Gujarat. Prime Minister Vajpayee had suggested responsibility be taken, yet then Chief Minister Narendra Modi did not resign or express remorse. When 30 pilgrims died at the Kumbh Mela this year, there was no such outrage,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also referenced the 2024 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 Indians died, and claimed that the Centre refused to convene a special Parliament session, despite the gravity of the incident.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government is answerable to the 7 crore people of Karnataka. “We have initiated action against those found negligent. The commission’s report will guide further steps, and we are committed to taking strict and impartial action,” he stated.

Taking a direct dig at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said: “Politicizing deaths, accidents, and violence is not new to the BJP. It is in their DNA to pounce like vultures over every unfortunate event.”

He concluded his statement by urging opposition leaders to abandon “street theatrics” and act in line with their conscience, emphasizing that accountability and justice will not be compromised under his leadership.